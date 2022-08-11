Clarksville couple sentenced to federal prison for child porn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Fort Campbell solider and his wife were sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for child pornography crimes.

Kara Adkins, 38, was sentenced to 260 months, or about 21 years, in prison, while Robert Adkins, 42, was sentenced to 10 years, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The court also ordered Kara Adkins to be placed on supervised release for 10 years and Robert Adkins for eight years, according to a U.S. Justice Department media release.

The Adkins, both from Clarksville, Tennessee, were indicted in January 2018 for conspiracy to produce child pornography and other related charges.

Kara Adkins pleaded guilty in October 2021 to production, transportation, and possession of child sexual abuse material, while Robert Adkins pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material, the release said.

Prosecutors said the couple used a texting application to communicate with each other while Kara Adkins lived in the Middle District of Tennessee and Robert Adkins was deployed overseas. The Adkins talked about engaging in sexual activity with five different children that they had access to at various times, according to the release.

Hundreds of pages of explicit chats obtained by prosecutors included discussions of prior, current, and future sexual abuse of the children. During these discussions, Kara Adkins sent Robert Adkins numerous images of her sexually abusing a young child. After receiving those images, Robert Adkins requested more explicit images of the child and discussed his desire to engage in additional sexual exploitation of children, according to the release.

The sexual abuse material depicted infants, toddlers, and prepubescent children. Kara Adkins was found to be in possession of several hundred images of child sexual abuse, and Robert Akins was found to be in possession of approximately 92 images of the same.

Robert Adkins was subsequently discharged from the United States Army due to his behavior.

The crime was investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Daughtrey prosecuted the case.

