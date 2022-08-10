Woman charged in relation to death of 13-year-old

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged with several child abuse-related charges Tuesday concerning the death of a 13-year-old.

Clarksville Police said on July 6, at approximately 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Virginia Terrace where 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox was pronounced deceased following the arrival of first responders.

Investigators reportedly recovered enough evidence to present the August session of the Montgomery County Grand Jury to issue an indictment for 32-year-old Cheyenne Maddox.

Maddox was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $75,000 bond. She has been charged with Aggravated Child Abuse, Neglect, and Endangerment.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities said additional charges are possible. No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Hughes at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5684.

