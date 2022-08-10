TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital


tbi
tbi(WMC Action News 5)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate Tuesday.

TBI officials told us that that at the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General, TBI agents responded to a death Saturday night at the Hickman County Jail.

Officials confirmed that 31-year-old Scott Collier became unresponsive at the jail and was pronounced deceased at a Centerville hospital.

No further information has been released at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled to be conducted.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Parents sue over school bathroom dispute
Williamson Co. family files lawsuit after transgender bathroom bill
Sports league works to prevent car break-ins
Sports League says more car break-ins happening at Edwin Warner Park During games
Parents sue over school bathroom dispute
Parents sue over school bathroom dispute
CMA Fest, July 4 generate millions for Nashville
CMA Fest, July 4 generate millions for Nashville