TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate Tuesday.

TBI officials told us that that at the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General, TBI agents responded to a death Saturday night at the Hickman County Jail.

Officials confirmed that 31-year-old Scott Collier became unresponsive at the jail and was pronounced deceased at a Centerville hospital.

No further information has been released at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled to be conducted.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

