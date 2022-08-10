Rutherford County Schools opens access to mental health services for staff, students

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A major investment into the well-being of student and staff in Rutherford County was announced on Wednesday.

Rutherford County Schools (RCS) has invested in Care Solace, a round-the-clock service that finds the appropriate provider for a variety of mental health needs.

The service is being funded through federal pandemic relief money, so there it is provided at no cost to employees and families, according to the announcement.

The workers at Care Solace are not licensed therapists or counselors; the platform simply provides users a bridge to professional services.

“It’s an opportunity for you to connect with mental health or behavioral services. You don’t have to do all kinds of searching on your own,” said Amy Baltimore, RCS school counseling supervisor.

The process starts with an anonymous 10 question survey, then a conversation with a Care Solace adviser, who will then connect you with a professional.

“Care Solace is open to all RCS individuals including school-based workers, district workers, parents and students,” Baltimore said.

There is no registration and no need to sign up, the services are available 24 hours a day. To get started, simply visit the website.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.