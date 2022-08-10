Robertson County Middle School teacher suspended after sexual misconduct allegations

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A middle school teacher was suspended Tuesday after being accused of sexual misconduct on school property.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office told Smokey Barn News that the Robertson County Grand Jury had indicted 54-year-old John Nolan Keathley in July for “public indecency, solicitation of a minor, and incident exposure.”

SBN reported that the investigation began in March of 2022 into the claims that Keathley engaged in “self-stimulation” inside a classroom and in one of the boy’s bathrooms.

The indictment obtained by SBN stated that Keathly “should have reasonably known that a child or children would be present at the time of the offense.” (and that he) allegedly “engaged in sexual behavior for the purpose of having a minor child view such activity.”

Robertson County Schools officials issued the following statement:

Keathly has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation and any legal proceedings that might ensue.

Keathly had been a teacher at Robertson County Schools since 2007, working at Greenbrier Middle School and Greenbrier Elementary.

Keathley was booked into custody at the Robertson County Detention Facility in Springfield under a $10,000 bond. He has since bonded out.

