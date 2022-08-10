Robertson County Middle School teacher suspended after sexual misconduct allegations

police
police(KCTV5 News)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A middle school teacher was suspended Tuesday after being accused of sexual misconduct on school property.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office told Smokey Barn News that the Robertson County Grand Jury had indicted 54-year-old John Nolan Keathley in July for “public indecency, solicitation of a minor, and incident exposure.”

SBN reported that the investigation began in March of 2022 into the claims that Keathley engaged in “self-stimulation” inside a classroom and in one of the boy’s bathrooms.

The indictment obtained by SBN stated that Keathly “should have reasonably known that a child or children would be present at the time of the offense.” (and that he) allegedly “engaged in sexual behavior for the purpose of having a minor child view such activity.”

Robertson County Schools officials issued the following statement:

Keathly had been a teacher at Robertson County Schools since 2007, working at Greenbrier Middle School and Greenbrier Elementary.

Keathley was booked into custody at the Robertson County Detention Facility in Springfield under a $10,000 bond. He has since bonded out.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A rendering of the approved new live entertainment campus in Murfreesboro.
Murfreesboro City Council approves new live entertainment campus
Jonathan Skrmetti
Tennessee Supreme Court selects new attorney general
Murfreesboro mayor makes announcement regarding landfill
Press Conference: Murfreesboro mayor makes major announcement regarding landfill
Car falls from parking garage
Car falls from parking garage