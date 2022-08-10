Overturned truck spills logs, fuel on Briley Pkwy. ramp

By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Briley Parkway onramp from I-40 East was shut down after a truck overturned and spilled its load.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), a truck transporting lumber attempted to drive up the onramp/overpass to Briley Parkway North when it overturned, spilling lumber over the side and onto the grass field below.

TDOT reported a significant amount of fuel was also spilled on the ramp while the truck lay on its side.

No injuries are being reported, but Metro Police closed the ramp from I-40 East for crews to clean up the fuel, remove the lumber and roll the truck back over.

The truck crashed around 9 a.m. and the ramp is expected to remain closed until the afternoon.

