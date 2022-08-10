Nolensville Little League team asks community for support on the road to victory

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team declared victory Tuesday night after winning the Southeast Regional Championship game. The team has now turned to the community for support to travel to the Little League World Series.

The team of 11 and 12-year-olds from Williamson County won the Southeast Regional Championship game against Virginia with a score of five to two.

While the team took care of business on the baseball field, they owe a portion of their success to the community, according to fundraiser organizer Mark Carter. Carter said over 120 donors had provided the team over $14,000 to help their families go to regionals and fill the stands at the Southeast Regionals game in Warner Robins, Georgia.

The Little League World Series takes place on August 17th in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. To help the boys reach their fundraising goal, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.