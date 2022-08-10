Nashville Sounds offer tickets for behind-the-scenes limited event in late August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced Wednesday the return of private batting practice sessions during August.

The popular “Batting Practice at First Horizon Park” experience presented by bearded Iris Brewing is an event fans can attend and get a behind-the-scenes look at Horizon park. Fans will have limited slots to sign up, ranging from August 17, 19, 20, 24, and 25. All time slots will fall between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. that day.

The experience includes the following:

60 minutes of on-field time (option to extend 30 minutes for additional cost).

20% off a future Happy Hour at Bearded Iris Brewing.

10% off voucher to the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop for each participant.

Access to the Nashville Sounds home dugout.

Behind the scenes view of the First Horizon Park batting cages.

A Nashville Sounds staff member to operate the pitching machine and supply baseballs.

Batting practice balls, helmets, and bats (guests are recommended to bring their own helmets and bats).

A batting practice playlist choice (based on genre).

Live guitar scoreboard feed featuring names of each group member.

Tickets begin at $50 per person; each group will be required to have a minimum of ten participants. Each group will also have the option to reserve an additional 30 minutes for $150 at the time of booking. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.