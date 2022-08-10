Murfreesboro City Council votes to take action against Middle Point Landfill

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, the Murfreesboro City Council voted to take action against the owners and operators of Middle Point Landfill.

After consultation with legal counsel, the City Council voted to file a federal lawsuit against Republic Services, Inc. and two of its subsidiaries BFI Waste Services of Tennessee, LLC and Republic Services of Tennessee, LLC.

The lawsuit will be filed later Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Nashville.

Since September 2021, when the city opened an online odor complaint portal, the city received more than 2,000 complaints related to the landfill. The complaints were received after several public assurances from Republic a year ago that the odor problem would be gone, however, according to officials, the problem continued.

The source of the order wasn’t just trash, they were connected to the way the site is operated, including how the gases and millions of gallons of leachate produced by the landfill were collected and managed.

Landfill gas emissions and leachate outbreaks at any landfill can cause harsh odors as described by the citizen complaints.

At Middle Point, landfill gas emissions and leachate outbreaks and other problems have repeatedly been documented. The problems, in addition to the massive, uncovered trash piles at Middle Point, finally caught fire in June.

The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it.

The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion project a few times before it was taken to the Davidson County chancery court.

Rutherford County residents have expressed in the past that they do not want Republic Services or BFI Waste to make the landfill larger.

The main reason is the smell that floats out into the neighborhoods.

Mayor McFarland is also against the expansion and said there are reports of 680,000 tons of secondary aluminum waste buried at Middle Point, which creates a significant smell.

They also want to see better practices at the landfill and to stop prioritizing other county’s trash over Rutherford County’s trash.

