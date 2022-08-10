Murfreesboro City Council approves new live entertainment campus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday to approve a new live entertainment campus set to give the city a tourism boost.

The City of Murfreesboro has entered a development agreement with Notes Live Inc. to develop the entertainment campus, according to a city press release.

The project, located at the southeast corner of Medical Center Parkway and Gateway Boulevard, includes a 4,500-seat open-air amphitheater in the Murfreesboro Gateway called, “The Sunset Music Colosseum on the Stones River.” The project also includes plans for Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, an upscale, casual dining restaurant and Boot Barn Hall, a 400-seat table setting, acoustically designed music and corporate venue that can be converted into stadium seating to fit 1,400 guests.

The project will include infrastructure improvements around the site.

Together, the venues are expected to hire 200 full and part-time employees and feature weekly concerts. Murfreesboro officials expect the venues to attract about 800,000 patrons per year.

The release says the construction of Bourbon Brothers and Boot Barn Hall will take about 18 months to complete. The amphitheater will take 20 to 24 months to finish, following design approval by Murfreeboro’s Planning Commission and Council.

“We are excited to finalize the agreement for the high-quality entertainment venture featuring live music in both indoor and outdoor settings,” said Mayor Shane McFarland in the press release. “The public-private partnership will add an attractive amenity to our City and elevate Murfreesboro in the Nashville music scene. On behalf of the City Council, I thank Notes Live for making this substantial investment. We can’t wait to see construction and live performances get underway along with necessary infrastructure enhancements to Medical Center Parkway.”

