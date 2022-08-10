Masks required again at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Masks are required once again inside all Great Smoky Mountains National Park buildings, park leaders announced this week.

The mask mandate applies to all visitors, regardless of vaccination status, according to a notice from the national park. The mandate is aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The policy is consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding “areas of substantial or high transmission,” the notice said.

The park did not say how long the mask requirement would last.

