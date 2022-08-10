Local media coverage helps to revive physics course at Wilson Co. High School

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a post on social media and local news coverage went viral about Green Hills High School not offering a physics course; one former teacher took it as a sign to return to the classroom.

In mid-July, Green Hills High School leadership sent out a letter telling parents that they had decided not to offer the course initially due to staffing shortages and not being able to find someone in time to fill the role for the start of the school year.

Former Californian Ed Cunningham thought he was done with the classroom after spending several years teaching and coaching volleyball. He had worked with the construction company that built the Nashville Convention Center. During that time, he said he spent a lot of time meeting the people of Middle Tennessee and seeing what the area had to offer.

He told Wilson County School District officials one morning, when he and his wife were staying at the Residence Inn in Franklin, TN, she turned on the television to WSMV4 and saw that Green Hills was not offering physics during the upcoming school year.

“My wife wakes me up and says, ‘Ed Ed, they need a physics teacher at the high school. You should call them,’” Mr. Cunningham said. “I told her, ‘I’m sure they got some other folks.’ She then insisted that I call the receptionist at Green Hills and ask. After that, I told them I taught physics in California for 10 to 15 years, and now here I am.”

Since being hired, Mr. Cunningham has picked up right where he left off when teaching physics, and his transition, according to Wilson County School officials, has been seamless.

“When he looks back, he admits that it all happened fast, but he’s excited to be here, and we’re glad to have him,” said Wilson County School District Public Relations Officer Bart Barker.

