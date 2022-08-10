First Alert Forecast: More scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon

The umbrella will be needed for another day in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with more off and on showers and storms expected to fire up this morning and this afternoon.

Similar to yesterday, we’re not expecting any severe weather today, but any storm could produce frequent lightning and heavy downpours at times. Highs today will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

The passing of a cold front tomorrow will mark the end of our widespread unsettled weather. Though a shower or storm still can’t be ruled out through the early afternoon, we should see much more dry time during the day.

We’ll start to see a gradual break in the humidity on Friday with temperatures in the mid 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine for the afternoon.

Saturday is looking light a beautiful day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, plenty of sunshine and low humidity during the day. A picture-perfect start to our weekend.

The humidity will make a steady comeback on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon and highs in the mid 80s.

A small chance of a shower returns to the forecast early next week with temperatures back near 90 on Monday and Tuesday.

