Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro

By Ryan Breslin
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday.

The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it.

The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion project a few times before it was taken to the Davidson County chancery court.

Rutherford County residents have expressed in the past that they do not want Republic Services or BFI Waste to make the landfill larger.

The main reason is the smell that floats out into the neighborhoods.

Mayor McFarland is also against the expansion and said there are reports of 680,000 tons of secondary aluminum waste buried at Middle Point, which creates a significant smell.

They also want to see better practices at the landfill and to stop prioritizing other county’s trash over Rutherford County’s trash.

We are expected to hear from the mayor this afternoon following a city council workshop, just after 1 p.m.

