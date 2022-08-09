Two Rutherford County students taken to hospital after being hit by car


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Rutherford County School District students were hit by a car off campus Tuesday.

Rutherford County Schools Public Information Officer James Evans told us that two students were hit by a car off campus by a private vehicle on Fortress Boulevard. The students were not standing at a bus stop at the time of the crash.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Officers are now investigating.

Evans said the two students were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries but are reportedly doing okay.

We have reached out to THP for more information but have not received a comment at this time.

This is the second instance of a Rutherford County School student getting hit by a car. On August 5th, a student was hit by a car and killed. It was also the first day of school.

Rutherford County student killed in Murfreesboro

