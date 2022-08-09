TN Secretary of State’s office warns of resurfaced scam targeting businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced Monday that a scam that began in early February 2022 has resurfaced and is again targeting businesses with a misleading mailer.

According to Secretary Hargett’s statement, the deceptive mailer goes by TN Certificate of Existence Filing Company. Businesses across the state have received the misleading mailer titled 2022 Certificate of Existence Request, claiming that all Tennessee businesses are required to pay a fee of $175.50 for this third-party company to step in and complete the Certificate of Existence paperwork.

This is not the first time these mailers have been sent out. At the beginning of February, Secretary Hargett said a fake mailer similar to this one had been sent out and that it insisted on receiving a fee. Secretary Hargett said the only way an authentic Certificate of Existence can be obtained directly from the Secretary of State’s office, by phone, mail, or online for just $20.

Our Division of Business and Charitable Organizations has recently received multiple complaints from business owners regarding this misleading mailer. We have seen scams like this before with the same deceptive language implying that a business must have a Certificate of Existence in our state. That is simply not the case. Business owners don’t need to waste their hard-earned money on a document that may not be necessary or would only cost $20 through our office.

Secretary Hargett added that the mailer and organization are not affiliated with or authorized by the Secretary of State’s Office in any way.

Business owners are encouraged to call the Division of Business and Charitable Organizations by phone at 615-741-2286 or email TNSOS.CERT@tn.gov if they receive a questionable mailer or want to know more about obtaining a Certificate of Existence.

