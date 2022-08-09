Metro Schools welcome 80,000 students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of students across the Midstate grabbed their backpacks, hopped on the bus and headed back to the school for the first time this school year on Monday morning.

More than 80,000 Metro Nashville Public School students returned to class on Monday.

Now district and city leadership are reflecting on the bright spots and challenges ahead this year.

Head Middle Magnet School Principal Kenyae Reese and her staff welcomed 560 students to campus on Monday.

“Welcome everyone to Magnet Middle School. We are delighted that you are here,” she told the students. “It is our first day of school and we are gearing up, very excited.”

Head Middle School also welcomed Metro Schools’ Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle and Nashville Mayor John Cooper to campus.

Battle and Cooper went class to class meeting students and staff.

Cooper said this marks a significant school year for Metro Schools staff. It’s the first year of paid family leave. Paraprofessionals like bus drivers and cafeteria workers are also seeing raises.

They think this will help with teacher retention as the district remains understaffed.

“We are still in the recruiting phase for about 125 teachers in MNPS,” Battle said.

She said where there are gaps, they’re using general school assistants and substitutes to fill in.

“It is all hands-on deck,” Battle said. “We are a team, family, so we plug in and make sure our students have what they need to be successful.”

Not only is Metro Schools working to increase staffing, but they’re also beefing up security.

Police officers will be working overtime at Nashville elementary schools. All have schools and each middle school will receive daily coverage on a rotating basis by school resource officers.

