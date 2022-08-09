Metro Police looking for couple accused of copper theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Madison Precinct are looking for two people suspected of stealing copper wire from Lowe’s.

Police said the couple entered Lowe’s at 3460 Dickerson Pike on June 28 and stole thousands of dollars in copper wire.

They left Lowe’s in a Volvo SUV with a Tennessee tag, according to police.

Metro Police say the alleged copper thieves left Lowe's in this vehicle. (MNPD)

Anyone who can identify the suspects are urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.