Metro Police looking for couple accused of copper theft

Metro Police are looking for a couple accused of copper theft.
Metro Police are looking for a couple accused of copper theft.(MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Madison Precinct are looking for two people suspected of stealing copper wire from Lowe’s.

Police said the couple entered Lowe’s at 3460 Dickerson Pike on June 28 and stole thousands of dollars in copper wire.

They left Lowe’s in a Volvo SUV with a Tennessee tag, according to police.

Metro Police say the alleged copper thieves left Lowe's in this vehicle.
Metro Police say the alleged copper thieves left Lowe's in this vehicle.(MNPD)

Anyone who can identify the suspects are urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment
WSMV starving dog
Starving dog found in Goodlettsville
The CMA Fest, along with the July 4th event in downtown Nashville, raked in millions of dollars...
CMA Fest, July 4th event raked in millions for local economy, NCVC says
Former Nolensville Mayor, Jimmy Alexander, has died at 81
Jimmy Alexander, former Nolensville mayor, dies at 81