Man arrested in Murfreesboro after allegedly stealing SUV in East Nashville

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested and is facing several charges after he allegedly stole an SUV with the keys inside from East Nashville and led the Murfreesboro Police Department on a chase on Tuesday morning.

23-year-old Alan Hairston, of Nashville, was charged with theft over $50,000 and theft under $1,000, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and evading arrest.

In addition, Hairston also had seven warrants from Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to a preliminary report, an MNPD lieutenant contacted an MPD detective about the stolen 2022 Ford Bronco.

The owner of the car was able to use GPS tracking to locate their car in Murfreesboro around 9:11 a.m.

An MNPD AirOne helicopter pilot found the stolen SUV at an apartment complex on Brown Drive in Murfreesboro. The pilot kept a visual on the car until the MPD officers arrived.

The driver jumped out of the car and lead police on a foot chase. While he ran, Hairston tossed a stolen handgun, according to MPD.

MPD officers, with the assistance of Middle Tennessee State University Police, arrested Hairston around 9:36 a.m. on Old Lascasses Pike.

Hairston requested medical care and was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

He was booked in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $35,000 bond and has a hearing set for Dec. 5 in the Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

