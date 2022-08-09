Jimmy Alexander, former Nolensville mayor, dies at 81

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The town of Nolensville, Tennessee is mourning the loss of former Mayor, Jimmy Alexander.

Alexander was elected Mayor of Nolensville in 2010 and served until 2020. During his term, Alexander initiated the town’s first Public Works facility and helped create the Nolensville Recreation Center in 2015.

“Nolensville is a better place today because of Mayor Alexander”, said Nolensville Town Manager Victor Lay. “Great neighborhoods and an exceptional Greenway Trail system coupled with the charm of a small town are all a part of his legacy.”

Visitation for Mayor Jimmy Alexander will be on Wednesday, August 10 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home located at 5852 Nolensville Road in Nashville, Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life for Alexander will be held on Thursday, August 11, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Hills Baptist Church located at 1635 Sunset Road in Brentwood, Tennessee. This ceremony will also be live-streamed.

