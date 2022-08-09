Gas station shooting leaves one man injured in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Antioch on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the shooting was called in just after midnight at Lewis Market on Murfreesboro Pike. Officers arrived and found the station littered with bullet casings and a man injured. The station’s windows and doors also showed several bullet holes.

The man was transported to the hospital for his wounds, which are considered non life-threatening.

Police believe the shooting to be drug-related. The investigation is ongoing.

Bullet casings highlight the shooting scene at this gas station in Antioch. (WSMV)

