First Alert Forecast: Pockets of rain continue through Midstate

Our stretch of hit-or-miss showers and storms is going to continue today as more pockets of rain fire up this afternoon across the Mid State.

Not everyone is going to see rain today, but for those that do, just keep in mind that any thunderstorm could produce torrential downpours at times. Highs today will top off right near 90 this afternoon.

More showers and storms will develop tomorrow afternoon with heavy downpours being our main threat once again in the afternoon. Just like today, not everyone sees rain tomorrow, but everyone should have the umbrella ready to go. Tomorrow’s high will stay in the mid 80s.

A shower or storm will hang around Thursday afternoon, but the overall rain coverage is looking less widespread in the afternoon. Temperatures stay in the 80s.

We’ll dry out on Friday with a nice break in the humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday and Sunday are looking fantastic with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, both days under plenty of sunshine. Saturday is looking quite comfortable but expect the humidity to creep back up on Sunday. Small chance of a shower coming our way on Monday for now.

