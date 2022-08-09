CMA Fest, July 4th event raked in millions for local economy, NCVC says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The numbers are in. CMA Fest, hosted in Nashville in June, pumped millions of dollars into the local economy.

CMA Fest, held June 9-12, generated $65.2 million in estimated direct visitor spending, according to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp (NCVC). That number is up modestly from the last time the event was held in 2019, when direct visitor spending was $64.9 million, according to NCVC.

“We’ve said it before, but it truly takes a village to produce CMA Fest,’ said Sarah Trahern, CEO, Country Music Association, in a media release. “We are so grateful to work alongside all of our incredible city partners to make the event a success year after year. Our attendees certainly come to CMA Fest to experience four jam-packed days of Country Music, but we know a significant number use the festival as a chance to visit Nashville. We look forward to next year’s event when we celebrate our 50th anniversary of CMA Fest!”

CMA Fest also helped make Nashville tourism history in June. NCVC says June was the best month ever regarding the number of hotel room nights sold.

A whopping 875,407 hotel room nights were sold to visitors in the Music City. That figure is up 20% year over year and 11% ahead of 2019 levels.

July was also a good month for tourism in Nashville.

The city’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event generated $11 million in estimated direct visitor spending, according to NCVC. That is down from last year’s $14.7 million but was expected by organizers with the holiday falling on a Monday and the spotty weather forecast. An estimated 250,000 to 300,000 attended the free downtown concert and fireworks show.

“Major events like these are critical to sustaining our success and filling the unprecedented number of new hotel rooms opening in our city,” said Butch Spyridon, CEO of NCVC, in the media release. “Nashville ranks second in the country in the construction of hotel rooms as a share of inventory, so we can’t take our eye off the ball and must continue to create demand for the city.”

Both CMA Fest and Let Freedom Sing! were featured on national television, promoting Nashville to households across the country.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.