Woman accused of targeting and stealing from male victims downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are looking for a woman Monday who is wanted for felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

MNPD said the warrants issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, refer to three separate alleged incidents targeting male victims in downtown Nashville.

The first occurred on April 23 at 10 p.m. when the victim was reportedly at a Broadway bar and discovered that his iPhone and credit cards were missing the following day. He told police that his bank card had been used without permission at Walmart. Video surveillance obtained by MNPD revealed King using the victim’s stolen bank card to purchase $831.36 of merchandise and gift cards.

The following known incident occurred on July 9 at 1:30 a.m. when King allegedly pretended to be a rideshare driver on Broadway. When the victim attempted to exit the vehicle, King allegedly took his iPhone and wallet, containing his bank cards and $400 cash.

The final incident MNPD said they are aware of occurred on July 13 at 11:30 p.m. when King approached the victim on Broadway and began a conversation before asking for his iPhone under the guise of wanting to add her Snapchat to his phone. Instead, she allegedly made off with the victim’s phone. The following morning, King reportedly used the victim’s phone to transfer herself $400 from one of his accounts.

Anyone seeing King or knowing her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.