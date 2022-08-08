WATCH: Police escort daughter of fallen lieutenant to first day of kindergarten

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The daughter of a fallen La Vergne Police lieutenant was given a full police escort to her first day of school on Monday.

In honor of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, who died in November due to a medical emergency, several motorcycle officers escorted Anna Stolinsky to her first day of kindergarten at Lancaster Christian Academy in Smyrna.

Officers from multiple departments surrounded Anna as she made her way to the front doors at the school, according to the City of La Vergne. Anna can be seen in a video giving officers a high-five and thanking them for getting her to school safely.

