VWs, Audis recalled over exploding airbag risk

(NBC News) - Volkswagen Group of America is recalling approximately 1,200 of its 2016 model-year vehicles over concerns about a defective airbag part that could cause the airbag housing to explode.

According to a recall notice dated July 27, a defective airbag inflator could send sharp metal fragments striking people inside the vehicle, resulting in serious injury or death. In addition, an airbag that does not deploy properly also increases the risk of injury in a crash, the recall states.

Dealers have been instructed to replace the airbag free of charge, according to the recall.

Affected models include the 2016 Audi TT Roadster, TT Coupe, S3 Sedan, R8 Coupe, A3 Sedan, A3 Sportback e-tron, A3 Cabriolet, 2016 Golf SportWagen, Golf R, Golf GTI, Golf Mk7, and the battery-electric e-Golf hatchback.

