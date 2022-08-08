Police: Man goes missing after saying he was going hiking
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man went missing Monday afternoon after telling his family he was hiking.
Murfreesboro Police are looking for 29-year-old Reece Richardson, who was last seen in the Willowbend Drive area of Murfreesboro on Monday around 3:30 p.m.
Richardson’s family said he was going hiking but reportedly left his wallet with debit cards, cash, and his cell phone.
Richardson was last seen wearing dark-colored short pants, long sleeve blue shirt with writing on the back, tan shoes, white socks, and a green baseball cap. He is 5′ 10″ and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Doug Arrington at 629-201-5522.
