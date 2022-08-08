MTSU Head Baseball Coach charged with DUI
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Head Baseball Coach at Middle Tennessee State University was arrested Saturday.
According to court documents obtained by WSMV4, 60-year-old James Michael Toman was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.
He was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center three hours after his initial arrest at 1:03 a.m. Saturday.
Toman has been the Head Baseball Coach at MTSU since 2018. He became the 22nd head coach since the program began in 1913. Toman reportedly has never had a losing baseball season.
No further information is available at this time.
