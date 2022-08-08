MTSU Head Baseball Coach charged with DUI

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Head Baseball Coach at Middle Tennessee State University was arrested Saturday.

According to court documents obtained by WSMV4, 60-year-old James Michael Toman was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

He was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center three hours after his initial arrest at 1:03 a.m. Saturday.

We are aware of the arrest of Jim Toman on a DUI charge Friday night. It is very early in the process as we are still gathering information on the incident. We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously.

Toman has been the Head Baseball Coach at MTSU since 2018. He became the 22nd head coach since the program began in 1913. Toman reportedly has never had a losing baseball season.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.