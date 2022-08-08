MTSU Head Baseball Coach charged with DUI


Booking photo for James Toman
Booking photo for James Toman(Rutherford Co. Sheriff)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Head Baseball Coach at Middle Tennessee State University was arrested Saturday.

According to court documents obtained by WSMV4, 60-year-old James Michael Toman was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

He was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center three hours after his initial arrest at 1:03 a.m. Saturday.

Toman has been the Head Baseball Coach at MTSU since 2018. He became the 22nd head coach since the program began in 1913. Toman reportedly has never had a losing baseball season.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of police tape.
McMinnville woman killed in car crash
A construction worker is in critical condition after falling 30 feet into a holding tank.
Construction worker in critical condition after falling 30 feet into holding tank
WSMV Dixon wins
Scott Dixon wins Music City Grand Prix
WSMV I-24 back open
Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning