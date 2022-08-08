Metro Nashville Police searching for suspect involved in shooting at apartments in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for a man who was possibly involved in the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex in North Nashville.
Police are searching for 31-year-old Tyrone McGee who is wanted for the murder of Timothy Hodge, 33, at the Knollcrest apartments on Creekwood Drive.
Officials say McGee is likely driving a blue 2007 BMX X3.
Anyone with information is asked to call 615-742-7463.
The incident was reported around 6:17 p.m. when Hodge was found shot in a parking lot. He died at the scene according to officials.
The investigation revealed that Hodge was shot inside a parked vehicle and left on the pavement before the car sped away. Hodge also did not live at the complex.
