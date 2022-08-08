Metro Nashville Police searching for suspect involved in shooting at apartments in North Nashville


Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for a man who was possibly involved in the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex in North Nashville.

Police: Man fatally shot and left in apartment complex parking lot

Police are searching for 31-year-old Tyrone McGee who is wanted for the murder of Timothy Hodge, 33, at the Knollcrest apartments on Creekwood Drive.

Officials say McGee is likely driving a blue 2007 BMX X3.

Anyone with information is asked to call 615-742-7463.

The incident was reported around 6:17 p.m. when Hodge was found shot in a parking lot. He died at the scene according to officials.

The investigation revealed that Hodge was shot inside a parked vehicle and left on the pavement before the car sped away. Hodge also did not live at the complex.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman arrested after stealing, crashing car
Woman arrested after stealing, crashing car
Crews are on the scene battling a fire at the Gallatin Courthouse
Crews battle fire at Sumner County Courthouse
Sunday evening news update
Sunday evening news update
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update