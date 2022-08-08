McMinnville woman killed in car crash

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed Saturday after fleeing a traffic stop.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said police spotted 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville after running a red light at the intersection of US Highway 70 and State Highway 56 in Warren County. McMinnville Police Officer Butler observed Campbell and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

According to the preliminary report, Campbell failed to yield, and Officer Butler did not engage with the fleeing vehicle and instead radioed another officer ahead.

Officer McCormick was reportedly up ahead on US Highway 70 and saw Campbell. He then attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Campbell again failed to yield.

Campbell was soon observed driving on the grass shoulder for a quarter of a mile before striking a concrete culvert which caused her vehicle to roll over and eject her before coming to a final rest.

No McMinnville officer or police car was involved in the crash.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, Campbell had drugs in her system at the time of the crash and was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt.

