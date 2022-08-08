Man arrested after 19 pounds of marijuana found in suitcase at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Sunday after police said they found about 19 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase at the Nashville International Airport (BNA).

Ladarious Demontae Evans, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver – a felony offense.

According to an arrest report, a police officer was patrolling the baggage claim area at BNA and noticed a suitcase that smelled of marijuana. The officer wrote in the report he found Evans, who brought the bag from Los Angeles, and asked for consent to search the bag.

Evans agreed but said he didn’t pack his own bag, according to police.

Inside the suitcase, the officer found hotel-style towels and dryer sheets behind liners in the suitcase. Police said they found 14 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana inside the towels, weighing in at about 19 pounds.

Evans claimed he had no knowledge of the marijuana, but police said they later found evidence on his phone, like photos and videos, that showed he was traveling from California with intent to bring the marijuana to suppliers in Nashville.

Evans was arrested and charged with the felony. His bond was set at $6,000.

He’s due in court on Sept. 16.

