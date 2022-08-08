Man accused of attempting to drown 3-year-old


Drowning generic
Drowning generic(MGN)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged Sunday after allegedly attempting to drown a 3-year-old.

The Stewart’s County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that on Sunday at approximately 6:08 p.m., dispatch requested Deputies and EMS to respond to a possible drowning of a 3-year-old in the 100 block of Botany Lane.

54-year-old Scott Myers was charged with Aggravated Child Abuse, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest Misdemeanor, two counts of Aggravated Assault of a First Responder, and Disorderly Conduct.

No further information has been released at this time.

