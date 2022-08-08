‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An athlete at Knott County Central High School died just days after helping flood victims in the community.

According to Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, Aaron Crawford, a football player and wrestler for the Patriots, was helping victims Wednesday evening, but he started to not feel well.

Crawford was taken to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital where he later died.

“He loved superheroes, and he was a real life superhero,” Engle added.

Officials did not know the cause of death.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

A police escort is expected to start at County Line Church near the Breathitt/Perry County line around 10 a.m. Monday as Crawford’s body is brought back to Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

No oversight on cyber attacks in Tennessee schools
Lack of oversight raises questions about how cyber attacks are prevented at Middle Tennessee schools
TBI investigating fire at Gallatin Courthouse
Investigators look for cause of fire at new Sumner County courthouse
No oversight on cyber attacks in Tennessee schools
No oversight on cyber attacks in Tennessee schools
TBI investigating fire at Gallatin Courthouse
TBI investigating fire at Gallatin Courthouse
Significant start to Metro's school year
Significant start to Metro's school year