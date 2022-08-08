Gov. DeWine declares Aug. 9 as Dolly Parton Day

Dolly Parton (Source: AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that Tuesday, Aug. 9, would be Dolly Parton Day.

Parton is going to be in Columbus Tuesday to celebrate early literacy and the success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.

Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio currently mails more than 327,000 Ohio children a free, age-appropriate book every month.

It is open to children up to the age of five in all of Ohio’s 88 counties.

To registers for the program, click here.

