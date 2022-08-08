First Alert Forecast: Potential isolated storms and higher temperatures for Monday

After some widespread soaking storms yesterday, today isn’t looking quite as wet for most Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Storms will be much more isolated this afternoon so a decent amount of the area will stay dry. But any thunderstorm could still pack some heavy rain. Highs will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.

Thunderstorms will be more scattered tomorrow afternoon with torrential rain at times being the main concern as we go through the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will stay mostly in the 80s.

Our scattered showers and storms threat continues into Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 80s for the day. Once again, no big severe weather threat, but any storm could have very heavy rain to go along with it.

A lingering shower or storm will hang around on Thursday, but activity will start to get much more isolated again.

As we end the week and head into the weekend, we’ll finally dry out completely Friday through Sunday with temperatures comfortably in the mid 80s!

