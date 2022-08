GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews are on the scene after battling a fire that broke out at the Gallatin Courthouse.

The fire broke out in the 300 block of East Main.

The Gallatin City Government said the fire appears to be involved in the roof area.

This story is developing, WSMV will update you as more information comes out.

