Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning

By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County.

According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.

All lanes on I-24 east and west were closed for over an hour for the investigation and for crews to clear the wreckage. The interstate reopened all lanes at approximately 11:45 a.m.

All lanes are seen closed on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway.
All lanes are seen closed on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway.(TDOT)

