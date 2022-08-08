Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County.

According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.

All lanes on I-24 east and west were closed for over an hour for the investigation and for crews to clear the wreckage. The interstate reopened all lanes at approximately 11:45 a.m.

All lanes are seen closed on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway. (TDOT)

