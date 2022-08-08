Construction worker in critical condition after falling 30 feet into holding tank

THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was rescued Monday morning by the Williamson County Rescue Squad, among other emergency personnel, after he fell 30 feet into a concrete holding tank at a construction site in Thompson’s Station.

The volunteer rescue squad said in a series of Tweets Monday afternoon the rescue happened at 4630 Columbia Pike.

This morning, a male victim fell into a 30’ concrete holding tank on a construction site at 4630 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station. The Williamson County Rescue Squad responded with their Heavy Rescue, a technical rescue team from Franklin Fire, and Williamson Fire/Rescue… pic.twitter.com/tqfcQqv0Rv — Williamson County Rescue Squad (@WCRescueSquad) August 8, 2022

The Williamson County Rescue Squad responded to the incident, alongside a technical rescue team from Franklin Fire Department and Williamson Fire and Rescue captains due to the complexity of the incident. Teams worked together to ensure the victim was removed safely.

Williamson County EMS medics and supervisors made the decision to call for Vanderbilt LifeFlight due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, the rescue squad said.

The victim was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition.

