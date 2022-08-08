Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who starred in the film “Grease” and had several hit songs over her career, has died at the age of 73, her official Facebook page announced Monday.
Her representative said in the post that she passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends.
