NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scott Dixon won the Music City Grand Prix for his 53rd Indy Car win.

Dixon won the race on Sunday afternoon surpassing Mario Andretti for the 2nd most wins in series history.

Record: Shattered.@scottdixon9 wins the #MusicCityGP for his 53rd career #INDYCAR win and surpasses @MarioAndretti for the 2nd most wins in series history. pic.twitter.com/MLsVs03zSV — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 7, 2022

