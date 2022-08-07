Police investigating shooting near downtown Nashville


Metro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning after the victim walked to a Dollar General on Lafayette Street.(WSMV)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in surgery after walking to a Dollar General near downtown on Sunday morning after being shot and asking for help.

Police said the victim was shot an apartment complex near the Dollar General located at 82 Lafayette St. The victim walked to the Dollar General and reportedly asked for help around 10:15 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in surgery, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation.

