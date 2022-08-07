One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Southeast Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle fatal crash in Southeast Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The crash happened around 5:46 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Wallace Road after a car drove into another parked truck in front of a house.

Two people were in the car at the time of the crash, the driver was reported to be fine, but the passenger in the car died, according to MNPD.

