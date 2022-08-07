Music City Grand Prix delayed by weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The start of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has been delayed because of lightning.

No start time has been announced when the race will begin.

The call for people to shelter in place was lifted at 2:32 p.m.

🟢 ALL CLEAR 🟢 The shelter in place has been lifted and everyone can return to their seats! We will notify you of schedule updates shortly. Thank you for your patience and understanding! pic.twitter.com/WRWcwvkZz9 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (@MusicCityGP) August 7, 2022

Attendees were asked to shelter in place beginning just after 1 p.m. as storms with lightning began moving through the downtown area.

Getting that track ready — awaiting an update on the new start time for the @MusicCityGP .@WSMV pic.twitter.com/jJsICQhUzg — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) August 7, 2022

The race will be seen on WSMV4 when it begins. Pre-race coverage is currently available on CNBC and Peacock streaming service.

🚨WEATHER ALERT 🚨 There is lightning in the area. Please seek shelter immediately at the following locations: Nissan Stadium, Comfort Inn Hotel, or La Quinta Hotel. All activities are postponed until further notice. We'll notify you when its safe to return to your seats! pic.twitter.com/CMT7GxZzfH — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (@MusicCityGP) August 7, 2022

