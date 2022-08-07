Music City Grand Prix delayed by weather


By Chuck Morris and Chris Harris
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The start of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has been delayed because of lightning.

No start time has been announced when the race will begin.

The call for people to shelter in place was lifted at 2:32 p.m.

Attendees were asked to shelter in place beginning just after 1 p.m. as storms with lightning began moving through the downtown area.

The race will be seen on WSMV4 when it begins. Pre-race coverage is currently available on CNBC and Peacock streaming service.

