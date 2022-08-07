Metro Nashville PD detectives investigating fatal shooting at bar in North Nashville
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department have been investigating a fatal shooting.
On Sunday around 4:15 a.m. 25-year-old Jalen Cooke was shot and killed outside of House of Legends on Jefferson Street.
Cooke left the bar with two other people when a white sedan pulled up alongside them and fired shots from the car.
Cooke ran a short distance before he collapsed. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information about Cooke’s murder is asked to call crime stoppers at 615-742-7463.
