I-40 West near Bellevue reopens after tractor-trailer overturned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 west of Bellevue has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning.

According to police, the tractor-trailer hit a construction vehicle around 3 a.m. and overturned near mile marker 193 on Interstate 40 West. Police closed the interstate at the Bellevue/Highway 70 exit during cleanup.

The driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries, according to officers at the scene. The occupant of the other vehicle wasn’t injured.

The interstate reopened just after 9:30 a.m.

