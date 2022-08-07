I-40 West near Bellevue reopens after tractor-trailer overturned


First responders work to clear a tractor-trailer that overturned on I-40 West near mile marker...
First responders work to clear a tractor-trailer that overturned on I-40 West near mile marker 193 after hitting a construction vehicle.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 west of Bellevue has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning.

According to police, the tractor-trailer hit a construction vehicle around 3 a.m. and overturned near mile marker 193 on Interstate 40 West. Police closed the interstate at the Bellevue/Highway 70 exit during cleanup.

The driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries, according to officers at the scene. The occupant of the other vehicle wasn’t injured.

The interstate reopened just after 9:30 a.m.

