I-40 West near Bellevue reopens after tractor-trailer overturned
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 west of Bellevue has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning.
According to police, the tractor-trailer hit a construction vehicle around 3 a.m. and overturned near mile marker 193 on Interstate 40 West. Police closed the interstate at the Bellevue/Highway 70 exit during cleanup.
The driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries, according to officers at the scene. The occupant of the other vehicle wasn’t injured.
The interstate reopened just after 9:30 a.m.
