3 killed after boat crashes into barge on Tennessee River

By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a fatal boating incident on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday night.

Witnesses said the accident occurred around 9 p.m. when a Baja boat with three occupants collided with a barge traveling downstream around mile marker 171. The body of a 57-year-old female was recovered from the river on Saturday night. The bodies of a 19-year-old male and 18-year-old male were recovered from the river on Sunday afternoon.

Search crews conducted surface and sonar scans in attempts to locate the missing boaters.

The is the 22nd boating related fatality this year. The boating incident remains under investigation.

