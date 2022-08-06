Woman arrested after stealing Good Samaritan’s car with children inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested after disabling her own car and stealing a Good Samaritan’s car with an 18-year-old and child inside, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The woman wrecked and hit a tree after the children confronted her around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a preliminary report, the woman was driving on I-24 and got off the Medical Center Parkway exit when she hit a curb, disabling her Ford Focus.

Two Good Samaritans stopped to assist and the woman ended up allegedly stealing one of their cars. She drove down Medical Center Parkway and crashed into two vehicles.

She was confronted by the 18-year-old and a minor child which caused her to cross into the on-coming lane of traffic near Joe Knight Drive and hit a tree.

After crashing, she allegedly took off running. A Murfreesboro PD officer chased the woman and arrested her with the assistance of an off-duty Metro Nashville Police Department officer.

The Good Samaritan was reunited with her children who were not injured during the crash.

The woman is being interviewed by detectives and charges will be coming.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.