Trenin signs two-year, $3.4 million contract with Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators announced Friday the team signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $3.4 million contract.

The 25-year-old forward player has reportedly set several National Hockey League career highs during the 2021-22 season, including games played (80); goals (17); assists (7); points (24), plus-minus (+7); blocked shots (33); and hits (191). He joined teammate Tanner Jeannot as one of just six NHL players to record at least 191 hits and 17 goals last season; he finished fourth and sixth on the Predators in those categories, respectively.

The Preds drafted Trenin in the second round (55th overall pick) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He then made his League debut with Nashville in 2019 and has gone on to appear in 146 career games, tallying 41 points (24g-17a).

Predators officials added Trenin has skated in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Predators, scoring five goals - including two multi-goal efforts. He also became the fourth rookie in Predators history to record a multi-goal game in the playoffs when he did so in Game 5 of the 2021 First Round against Carolina, and all five of his tallies have come in his last six appearances.

