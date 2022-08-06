TBI: Former police officer charged with tampering with evidence


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT
HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a former Hohenwald police officer Friday.

At the request of 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, TBI agents began investigating in July allegations of a Hohenwald police department officer tampering with evidence.

During the investigation, agents reportedly developed information that then-officer Travis Koch, 38, was involved in an incident that occurred on or about July 2nd that involved evidence tampering.

TBI said on August 1st, the Lewis County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Koch with one count of tampering with evidence. Koch was later arrested on August 4th and was booked into the Lewis County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

