Police: Man fatally shot and left in apartment complex parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Homicide Unit detectives are investigating leads into the fatal shooting of a man Friday evening.

MNPD told 33-year-old Timothy M. Hodge, who was killed in the parking lot outside the K building of Knollcrest Apartments, 3301 Creekwood Drive.

The incident was reported at 6:17 p.m., and Hodge was found shot in the parking lot. He died at the scene, according to officers.

The investigation revealed that Hodge was shot inside a parked vehicle and left on the pavement before the car sped away. Hodge did not live at the complex.

Detectives today are following up on information developed during the night.

